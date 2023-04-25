PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville has launched a yearlong study to evaluate citywide and regional transportation needs.

City officials are seeking public feedback on Pflugerville Connect, a study being conducted in coordination with CapMetro. Findings will help support the development of a five-year transit plan that addresses community demographics, travel patterns and future growth.

Pflugerville Connect follows the city’s adoption of a Transit Development Plan (TDP) in 2018, which outlined a goal of updating the plan every five years. By partnering with CapMetro, it opens the city up for future federal transit funding opportunities, a city spokesperson told KXAN.

Currently, the city operates its Pfetch A Ride program, a rideshare system run in collaboration with Uber and Maruti. Previously, the city had partnered with CapMetro on a Metro Pickup pilot service.

“The study is currently underway as we are working on community engagement efforts,” a city spokesperson said in an email. “We anticipate knowing more about how transit needs have changed for our growing community once the study is complete early this fall when we’ll then be able to compare the original TDP to the update.”

Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the study and deliver feedback at the city’s Slice of Pflugerville event, set to be held in downtown Pflugerville on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on Pflugerville Connect is available online.