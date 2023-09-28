PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl they say was last seen Wednesday.

Police are asking for help locating Brie Ann Mitchell, who was reported missing by CPS after leaving a hospital in Pflugerville Wednesday.

Mitchell is described by police as a white female, 5’4″ and 187 lbs, with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brie Ann Mitchell, 17, was reported missing by CPS after leaving a hospital in Pflugerville Wednesday. (Pflugerville Police Department photo)

Police said she is known to frequent the Temple area, which is about 55 miles north of Pflugerville.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.

Pflugerville police were also searching for a missing 30-year-old woman earlier this week, but said Thursday morning she was located.