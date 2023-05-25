PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department said it was actively searching for a suspect in connection with a May 20 homicide investigation.

PPD said it was working with the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force to find Raul Meza Jr. in connection with a homicide that occurred within the City of Pflugerville.

Pflugerville PD said it was working with the Travis County DA’s office regarding the case.

“Meza has a prior conviction for a murder in Travis County in 1982 and his last known address was within the City of Pflugerville,” PPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Raul Meza Jr. was asked to contact PPD at (512) 990-6700, cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or by clicking here.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.