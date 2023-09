Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 27, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are searching for a missing woman who they say was last seen or heard from in mid-August.

They said Asma Amattul Al-Hadi, 30, would spend time in Pflugerville and Austin. She may need medical attention.

Asma Amattul Al-Hadi (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)

She’s described as 5’3″ and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows where she is should call Pflugerville police at (512) 990-6700.