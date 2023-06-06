PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police are asking the public to avoid the area near Dessau Road and East Pflugerville Parkway while responding to a call about shots fired Tuesday evening.

As of 7:26 p.m., police said no injuries have been reported.

A tweet from police said officers are “currently involved in police activity” in the 1200 block of Town Center Drive. An emergency text alert went out to residents in the area, though police tell KXAN no shelter in place is in effect.

Members of the public can text PfPD to 888777 to receive emergency text alerts from Pflugerville Police.

PPD said anyone with information about this incident should call the Crime Tip Line at (512) 990-6731 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

KXAN has reached out to Pflugerville Police for more information regarding this incident. We will update this story once more information is available.