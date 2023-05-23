PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Saturday.

Officers responded to a welfare check call around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Campfire Trail. When they entered the house, officers found a man dead.

Pflugerville PD said it was an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public.

Police are actively investigating, and no other details are available.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Pflugerville PD at (512) 990-6700, cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or by visiting its website.