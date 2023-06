PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department identified a man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound State Highway 130 last week.

Police said the highway shut down around 5 a.m. June 13 near mile marker 428A, with traffic diverted onto the service road. The crash happened just north of East Pflugerville Parkway.

On Sunday, police said Christian Reyes Vasquez, 30, was the pedestrian killed in the crash. No additional information regarding the crash was provided.