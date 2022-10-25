PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 66-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Maria Enriquez went missing from a home in the Mountain Creek subdivision Tuesday and was last seen near the intersection of Dessau and Wells Branch Parkway around 2:30 p.m.

She is described as 5’1”, weighing 200 pounds, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a shirt with this crescent moon graphic pictured along with black baggy pants.

Anyone who has seen Enriquez should contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.