PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — One roadway in Pflugerville may get improvements to address congestion, bike and pedestrian connectivity and intersection traffic flow.

The city is creating a corridor study for FM 865, or Dessau Road, between Wells Branch Parkway and SH 130. The study will look at congestion, pedestrian and bike connectivity, safe crossings, intersection bottlenecks and streetscaping.

The project was included in the $101.7 voter-approved road bond from 2020, a city release said. At the time, it was estimated to cost $5.8 million.

The city will have an open house Dec. 1 to collect feedback and give residents an opportunity to learn more about the project, view a concept video and meet the project team. Attendees can come and go between 6-8 p.m.

The open house will be at the Pflugerville Public Library on West Pfluger Street.