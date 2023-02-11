PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, the Pflugerville Police Department said it was searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

PPD said 43-year-old William Charles Gray was wanted for the sexual assault of a child, prostitution/payor person under 18 and possession of child pornography.

According to police, Gray’s last known residence was in Pflugerville.

Gray was described as a 5’10” white man with black hair and brown eyes weighing 300 pounds.

PPD asked anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts to contact the police department’s tip line at 512-990-6700.

Police said people should not attempt to apprehend or detain Gray.