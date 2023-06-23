PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Pflugerville Police said Tuesday that officers would be out in force this summer.

They will be patrolling the streets looking to reward children who are playing by the safety rules, through the Cool Moves community program.

Pflugerville PD said through Sept. 1, officers will reward children for doing things including looking both ways before crossing the street, wearing a helmet while riding a bike or skateboard, using hand signals while riding a bike and using crosswalks.

If officers see a child following those rules, the child will receive a Cool Moves ticket, according to police. These tickets reward them with a free treat from Dairy Queen, 7-Eleven, Andy’s Frozen Custard and Rollie Rolls Ice Cream.

Police said the summer program has rewarded children with hundreds of tickets.