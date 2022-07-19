PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville will host pop-up events this week in an effort to generate feedback for its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.

The plan will help guide the city’s development of parks, trails, athletic fields, programs and aquatic and recreation facilities over the next decade. City officials said getting the master plan done is important, because without it the city may not qualify for certain grant programs.

The city launched its public engagement process over the Fourth of July weekend, and since then Parks and Recreation Department Director Shane Mize said they have gotten 2,600 responses.

In order to gather feedback, the city has come up with an idea of a traveling wall. Written on the wall is the phrase “Parks Matter Because” which allows people to finish the sentence and chime in.

(Source: City of Pflugerville)

City officials will continue to collect feedback through October. When asked how equity will play a role, Mize said they take into account where improvements will be made to ensure everyone in the community benefits.

“A fast-growing city like this, sometimes these areas of town develop quicker than others, and so there’s newer playgrounds or newer trails,” he explained. “So we’re working really hard just in our workflow right now just to make sure that the bond dollars and budgetary dollars that we’re looking at the improvement over the whole city and making sure everybody is getting a piece of the pie.”

Local mom and Parks and Recreation Commission member Amy Rabb said she would like to see more trail connections throughout the city and more.

“I would love, like to an indoor pool in the rec center and just more trails connecting to more places and destination parks, which is what 1849 is going to end up being,” she said.

Here’s a list of this week’s pop-up events.