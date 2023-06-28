PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A new study names Pflugerville as the ‘most livable small city’ in Texas. The city ranked 31st on the nationwide list.

The study, by SmartAsset, looked at 275 cities across the country with populations between 65,000 and 100,000.

Each city was ranked based on various factors, including the number of bars, restaurants and entertainment establishments, housing costs, unemployment rates and average commute times.

Here are the top 10 ‘most livable’ small cities in Texas, along with their national rankings, according to the study:

31: Pflugerville

56: Atascocita

61: Flower Mound

77: Mansfield

78: Spring

81: North Richland Hills

118: Cedar Park

138: Leander

141: Georgetown

150: Baytown

Of the 275 cities in the study, San Marcos was the lowest-ranked in Texas, at #270 nationally.

Redmond, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, ranked #1 nationally, ahead of neighboring city Sammamish. Novi, Michigan, near Detroit, ranked third.