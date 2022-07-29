PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police said a man experiencing a mental health crisis is accused of killing his 11-year-old family member at their Pflugerville home July 13.

When police arrived in the 18000 block of Friendship Hill Drive, they said the suspect was outside the home and told them he was having a “Bi-Polar episode” and had hurt the girl, according to the affidavit. Officers found the 11-year-old unresponsive inside. She and the man were taken to the hospital. She died two days later.

Police said another child had also been hurt, and had gone to a neighbor’s house with her baby sister to ask for help. The neighborhood where it happened is southwest of where State Highway 130 and State Highway 45 intersect.

Subpoenaed Ring camera video showed the suspect hurting the two girls, according to an arrest affidavit.

James Robert Revada, 37, faces capital murder, injury to a child and assault charges in the case, according to Travis County court records. KXAN reached out to his attorneys and will update this story when we receive a response. He is currently listed as being in custody in the Travis County jail with a total bond amount of $1.25 million.

According to a report from the American Psychological Association addressing myths and realities surrounding mental illness and violence, while it does happen, “perpetrating violence is relatively uncommon among those with serious mental illness.” The National Alliance on Mental Illness has resources online for getting mental health help. It says people can text NAMI to 741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line and speak with a trained crisis counselor.