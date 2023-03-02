PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, the City of Pflugerville said it would no longer accept limbs or brush at its drop sites.

The city said Travis County residents would be directed to take limb debris to the Travis County drop site, which will have drop-off available daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pflugerville Recycle Center has returned to normal operational hours, according to the city.

The city said the recycle center would continue accepting limbs and brush at no cost through March 31.