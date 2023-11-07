PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville ISD, the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation and the Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 celebrated the launch of a new mobile learning lab Tuesday.

The Fire and EMT Academy Mobile Learning Lab offers hands-on training for students in a renovated ambulance, per the release. Officials celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to providing high-quality education and training for the next generation of medical professionals in our community.” officials said in a release.