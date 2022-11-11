PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students.

Video posted on social media shows an unnamed teacher sitting with students. The teacher can be heard saying “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

“Let me finish… I think everybody thinks that, they’re just not honest about it,” the teacher said

Following the comments, a middle school student can be heard saying “ I am not racist I like all kinds.” Another student said, “I actually respected you for a while, but now I don’t got no more respect for you.”

A parent shared the video through social media, calling the comments racist.

A spokesperson with Pflugerville ISD told KXAN the teacher taught at Bohls Middle School and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story which will be updated. KXAN is currently trying to find who posted the video.