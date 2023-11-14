PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Dr. Douglas Killian, superintendent of the Pflugerville Independent School District, has been named the lone finalist in the running to serve as superintendent of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, CFISD confirmed in a Monday release. The school district is located in an unincorporated portion of Harris County, northwest of Houston.

Killian has served as superintendent of Pflugerville ISD since 2017, per the release. He comes with 20 years of superintendent experience, previously serving in that leadership role at Hutto ISD from 2010-2017, Huffman ISD from 2006-2010 and at Poteet ISD from 2004-2006.

Before serving as superintendent at those school districts, he also worked as an assistant superintendent at Poteet ISD from 2001-2004 and served there as interim superintendent from 2003-2004 before taking over the position full-time.

Per the release, Killian will have to undergo a 21-day waiting period and is poised to begin working as CFISD’s superintendent on Jan. 1, 2024.

“The CFISD Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce Dr. Killian as our lone finalist for superintendent of schools,” CFISD Board President Tom Jackson said in the release. “His remarkably rich and varied background is an asset to the school district. He is a sound, resourceful decision maker with excellent communication skills who brings an impressive résumé as an educational leader throughout the state to CFISD.”

Pflugerville ISD officials confirmed his selection but added it is unknown at this point when his final day serving in the district will be.