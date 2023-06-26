Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 26, 2023

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville ISD police officer was arrested after what the district called “inappropriate interactions with students.”

A spokesperson for PfISD told KXAN the district was informed of the incident and immediately placed the officer on leave.

The district partnered with law enforcement to conduct an investigation, and the officer was fired during the course of that investigation, the spokesperson said.

PfISD said it was later notified that the former officer had been arrested.

“The alleged behavior is not condoned by Pflugerville ISD,” the district spokesperson told KXAN in a statement. “PfISD remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for its students and staff and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement to achieve this objective.”

KXAN has followed up with the district to confirm the officer’s name, as well as when he was placed on leave and terminated. This story will be updated when we hear back.