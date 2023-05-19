PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Independent School District will be offering meals to children throughout the summer break.

PfISD announced this week that it will offer open community lunch to children this summer through the USDA summer meals program. Many children receive free and reduced-price meals at school, which can mean they go hungry in the summer, PfISD said.

The meals will be provided at the following locations on the dates and times listed below:

TIMMERMAN ELEMENTARY

5/30/23- 8/11/23 (7/4/23 Closed for Holiday)

8:30AM-9AM- Breakfast; 11AM-11:30AM Lunch

RIVER OAKS ELEMENTARY

6/5/23-6/29/23 (M-F 6/5-6/16) & (M-Th 6/19-6/29)

8AM-8:30AM- Breakfast; 12:30PM-1PM Lunch

RUTH BARRON ELEMENTARY

6/5/23-6/29/23 (M-F 6/5-6/16) & (M-Th 6/19-6/29)

8AM-8:30AM- Breakfast; 12:30PM-1PM Lunch

RIVER OAKS ELEMENTARY

7/18/23- 7/28/23

8:45AM-9:15AM- Breakfast Only

PFLUGERVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

6/5/23 – 6/29/23 (M-Th)

8:30A- 9AM- Breakfast; 11:30AM-12PM Lunch

PFLUGERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

6/5/23 – 6/29/23

8:30A- 9AM- Breakfast; 11:45AM-12:15PM Lunch

WINDEMERE ELEMENTARY

6/5/23 – 6/21/23 (M-Th)

8:30AM- 9:00AM Breakfast; 12PM-12:30PM Lunch

WINDEMERE ELEMENTARY

7/10/23 – 7/26/23 (M-Th)

8:30AM- 9:00AM Breakfast; 12pm-12:30PM Lunch

Aramark Food Services will be providing free lunch to children throughout the break. Any child under the age of 18 can go eat, and kids do not need to register or be registered in summer school to receive a meal.

Children will not be asked to show proof of age, income or residency. Visitors will be asked to sign in at each school’s front office or at the Extended Day Program check-in desk for security reasons.