PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville ISD named its interim superintendent during a special meeting on Thursday, according to the district’s board of trustees.

Steve Flores is a former superintendent of Round Rock ISD and Harlingen CISD. He also served as the interim superintendent in Taylor ISD for the fall 2023 semester.

“It’s wonderful for me and my family to be a part of the Pflugerville community once again, even if it is for a short time,” Flores said. “I look forward to working with the PfISD Board, staff, and community as they navigate this change.”

The board also unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Douglas Killian, who served PfISD for nearly seven years. His last day with PfISD is Dec. 31, according to the district.

“Dr. Flores is an experienced superintendent who we believe is an excellent choice to lead our district while the board works to find a replacement for Dr. Killian,” Board President Renae Mitchell said. “Our staff have done a lot of hard work and will continue to do so to move our students forward. Dr. Flores brings a wealth of knowledge in public education and Central Texas and will do a wonderful job of ensuring we don’t miss a beat during this transition.”

The district said Flores would serve as interim superintendent until the board selects its next superintendent.

“We look forward to engaging with our staff, families, and the community during the selection process to choose our next leader for Pflugerville ISD,” Mitchell said.