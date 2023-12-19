PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Pflugerville Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. to discuss its search for a new superintendent, according to the board’s agenda.

The board accepted Dec. 14 the resignation of Douglas Killian, who served PfISD for nearly seven years. His last day with PfISD is Dec. 31, according to the district.

Board members will meet Tuesday evening with search consultants, according to the agenda, and talk about the search, timeline, and community input. Board members will also discuss potential superintendent candidates and get legal advice about the search, the agenda said.

The meeting will occur before the regular board meeting at 7 p.m. in the PISD Administration Building on 1401 West Pecan. Both meetings will be live streamed here.

The board named Steve Flores as interim superintendent on Dec. 14.