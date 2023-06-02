PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Pflugerville Independent School District Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a 3% general pay raise for the 2023-24 school year.
Trustees also approved a second 3% raise that would have to be approved by district voters in a VATRE, or Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election.
According to the presentation to board members, a 3% general pay raise would increase a starting teacher’s salary to $55,000 a year.
According to the district, that starting teacher salary would place Pflugerville fourth among the following area districts:
- Round Rock ISD: $56,250
- Leander ISD: $55,655
- Austin ISD: $55,844
- Pflugerville: $55,000