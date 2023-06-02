PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Pflugerville Independent School District Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a 3% general pay raise for the 2023-24 school year.

Trustees also approved a second 3% raise that would have to be approved by district voters in a VATRE, or Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election.

According to the presentation to board members, a 3% general pay raise would increase a starting teacher’s salary to $55,000 a year.

According to the district, that starting teacher salary would place Pflugerville fourth among the following area districts: