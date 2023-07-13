PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — H-E-B said it has officially begun construction Wednesday on a new store in Pflugerville.

The 127,000-square-foot store is expected to open in the fall of 2024, according to H-E-B. It will be located at Pflugerville Parkway and State Highway 130.

When the store is completed, it will become the third H-E-B store in Pflugerville, according to H-E-B.

“We are thrilled to start construction of our third store in Pflugerville, a growing community we’ve proudly been a part of for 35 years,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Senior Vice President Central Texas. “We look forward to serving our dedicated customers in this part of Travis County with a new store that offers a wide assortment of quality products, innovative services, and the best of what H-E-B has to offer.”