PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County ESD No. 2 said it is concerned for the public’s safety after seeing problems with private paramedics hired by the city. An autopsy report showed a paramedic caused a patient’s death while in their care earlier this year.

The City of Pflugerville hired Allegiance Mobile Health last year to provide emergency medical and ambulance services. Travis County ESD No. 2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, often responds to calls if needed in the same area as Allegiance paramedics.

The hiring came just months before a localized push to reduce the special taxes that fund ESD No. 2 in favor of a city-run ambulance service.

Fire Chief Nick Perkins said his crews have witnessed skill issues by Allegiance paramedics such as not having the proper equipment for certain medical calls.

“We’ve seen incidences of not bringing the equipment to the patient, not knowing how to do certain skills. And then in one case, we know for sure, actions by the for-profit ambulance led to a patient’s death,” Perkins said.

KXAN has reached out to Allegiance Mobile Health for comment but has not received a response.

KXAN obtained an autopsy report from an Allegiance patient in early January. The report said the middle-aged man had struck his head on a coffee table and needed to be taken to the hospital for care.

The report explained the primary paramedic had not ensured the man’s airway was clear before transporting him to the hospital.

The man later died in the hospital. The report goes on to say that further investigation revealed that the series of steps taken by the primary medic led to the patient’s death. The autopsy reports cited his cause of death as ‘Improper Emergency Medical Therapy, Resulting In Death.’

In a city council workshop Tuesday, Amanda Baum, regional vice president for Allegiance Mobile Health, gave a presentation on the company’s first year working for the city.

During the meeting, city leaders asked Baum about equipment concerns.

“I am not aware of any instances of us arriving without our equipment. All of our units have the same equipment, that state-mandated equipment there checked off every day. So if that’s happening, it has not come to my attention,” Baum said.

When asked about the patient’s death, Baum said she could not comment on the incident.

A City of Pflugerville spokesperson issued a statement about the ESD’s concerns and said it has partnered with the City of Austin for oversight over Allegiance Mobile Health moving forward.