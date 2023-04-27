PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville passed a resolution supporting the CROWN Act, a bill aimed at prohibiting discrimination based on natural hair.

Earlier this month, the Texas House passed the act, also known as House Bill 567, and it will head to the Senate for a vote.

According to the authors of the bill, CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

Pflugerville City Council members voted unanimously to approve the resolution at a city council meeting held Tuesday.

A release from the city said, “Pflugerville prides itself on being one of the most diverse cities in Central Texas and this Resolution is important to the City and its residents. City Council affirmed its support for the adoption of CROWN standards to prevent discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles.”

Further, the city called for Texas legislators to pass the legislation.

“The City Council of the City of Pflugerville has determined that discrimination based on hair texture or hairstyle should be prohibited,” said Mayor Gonzales. “Our support of the CROWN Act shows our unwavering commitment to equity and our community.”

The City of Austin passed its own CROWN Act last summer, becoming the first city in Texas to do so, according to the city.

So far, 20 states have passed and signed the CROWN Act, including Texas’ eastern neighbor Louisiana.