PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — John Brotherton, owner of Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville, died Monday following a “medical event” earlier this month, his family shared on the business’ Facebook page Monday.

“My dad was the kindest, funniest, most generous, and most dependable person I’ve ever known, but I’m sure you all know that firsthand from your own interactions with him. You all know how passionate about his family and his craft he was,” Brotherton’s son, Braeden, shared in the post. “I could pour my heart out into this post for you all, but you knew him too. Every person who met him seems to have a story about how kind he was. Some of my own personal friends have stories about him I never even knew. He is my hero, my inspiration, my everything.”

Brotherton’s family previously said John suffered a medical incident on Jan. 4 and was taken to the hospital, where he was being treated in an intensive care unit. Friends of the Brothertons launched a GoFundMe in benefit of the family Jan. 8; to date, the fundraiser has collected more than $103,000 from over 800 donations.

In Monday’s Facebook post, the family asked for continued privacy at this time. They also confirmed the business would move forward, saying John had made colleagues Bill Dumas, Bobby Holley and Julia Daycock part owners of the restaurant in late December.

“Under their leadership we will continue serving and supporting our community and further beyond. He would never want us to stop just because he’s gone,” the post continued. “The next few weeks may be a bit turbulent for the business as we try to regain our footing after losing such an integral part of not just my, but our entire staff’s family, but we will persevere. We have to. We will continue operations as normal, however, please be patient and kind to our staff as this is a very trying time for them as well.”

Hundreds of comments and shares paid tribute to John, eulogizing him for his expertise and talents in the barbecue industry as well as his generosity and personal character. Dumas, a pit master and sausage maker at Brotherton’s, previously told KXAN Jan. 9 that he was a man of immeasurable talent and kindness.

“John Brotherton is well known worldwide, in barbecue circles, and that’s not an understatement,” Dumas said Jan. 9. “He’s also well known in the Pflugerville community because of his big heart and his giving heart. I cannot tell you the number of times that this man has given generously — barbecue, of his time, of his knowledge, of his passion for this craft.”

The Brotherton family capped the update by thanking all the community members, customers and friends of John who supported both their family and the business.

“I can’t even begin to thank y’all enough for the kind words, prayers, donations, and everything y’all have done to keep my family stable throughout this journey. We’re truly moved,” the Brotherton family concluded in their Facebook post. “I can’t think of any other way to end off such a difficult post for me to write except thank you. Thank you to all who have supported us. Thank you to the city of Pflugerville for letting us support you. And thank you to my dad, for being the best one I could ever ask for.”