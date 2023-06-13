PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Northbound State Highway 130 was shut down early Tuesday morning after a person was hit and killed on the road.

Pflugerville Police said on Twitter at 5 a.m. the highway was shut down at mile marker 428A and traffic was being diverted onto the service road.

That area is just north of East Pflugerville Parkway. Police said the lanes of the highway will be closed for the next several hours.

Drivers can subscribe to Pflugerville traffic alerts by texting PfTraffic to 38276.