PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Around 630 Oncor customers were affected by a power outage in Pflugerville that started Monday evening, according to Oncor officials.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday, crews responded to hundreds of outages in the area. Power was estimated to be restored by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

However, officials said the cause for the outage was underground facilities that needed repair, so the repairs took longer to find and fix.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 194 customers remained with power, according to the Oncor outage map.

The City of Pflugerville also posted on Twitter and said multiple cooling centers were available for those impacted by the outages.

Pflugerville cooling centers: