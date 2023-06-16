PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department said a man was taken into custody Friday after locking himself inside a residence following a disturbance call.

PPD said officers responded at 10:49 a.m. to a domestic disturbance involving multiple family members in the 16700 block of North Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville.

“Three of the four individuals involved were successfully evacuated from the residence and received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth individual barricaded himself in the residence,” PPD said.

According to officials, the man was armed with a knife and a firearm.

“As a precaution, residences in the immediate vicinity were evacuated,” PPD said.

Officials said at approximately 11:50 a.m., PPD officers entered the residence, and the man was safely taken into custody.