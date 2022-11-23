PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Wednesday evening.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 16700 block of North Heatherwilde Blvd. That’s between West Pecan Street and Pfennig Lane.

Police said they were dispatched to a disturbance in progress and while responding, they got information that someone was shot.

Upon arrival, EMS and officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the man died on the scene.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.