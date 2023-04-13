AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was convicted of murder April 4 and sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison.

According to records, 28-year-old Erick Lovelace was convicted by a court after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder by use of a firearm.

Records showed Lovelace committed the offense in June of 2021 in the 2800 block of Halite Bend in Pflugerville.

Past KXAN reporting showed Lovelace was charged after what an affidavit said was a physical altercation turned deadly with a man dating his former girlfriend. He was then charged with the murder of 31-year-old Cornelius Ramon Moore.

Before his plea, Lovelace was scheduled to have his trial by a jury Monday.