PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer’s vehicle during a shootout with officers.

Police say it began as a drug investigation involving Joshua Butler, 44, of Austin.

According to police, they tried to arrest Butler when he drove off around 6:30 p.m. and crashed his car at Parmer Lane and McCallen Pass in the Tech Ridge Center neighborhood of northeast Austin.

Butler left the car, shot at officers, ran into a convenience store and then ran away, police said. He then attempted to carjack another person and shot at officers who returned fire, police said.

Pflugerville Police said no police officers were hurt and the Texas Rangers are investigating.