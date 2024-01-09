PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — GoFundMe officials verified Tuesday a fundraiser was launched for the family of a Pflugerville barbecue restaurant owner following a medical incident last week.

John Brotherton owns Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville, a restaurant that previously has been recognized by Texas Monthly as one of the best barbecue joints in Texas. Brotherton suffered a “medical event” Jan. 4 and is currently in the intensive care unit in a medically induced coma, per the GoFundMe post.

“All of us have been or have had a loved one in the hospital and know that the bills (some from doctors that you don’t even remember seeing) can become a huge financial strain, and John’s medical bills for the hospital stay and his after care will be substantial,” the GoFundMe read in part. “John is someone who has given so much to the BBQ community and the city of Pflugerville. This is an opportunity for us to give back to him, his wife Brenda, and his son Braeden when they need it the most. If you are able, please donate or eat at Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ to support his family through these trying times. He’s a one in a million person who could really use our help right now.”

John Brotherton owns Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville. Brotherton suffered a “medical event” Jan. 4 and is currently in the intensive care unit, per a GoFundMe post. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

In a Monday Facebook post, Brotherton’s son, Braeden, shared the restaurant would continue to remain open for business and would be open on Wednesday. He also asked for people to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

“We’d never expect support from anyone, but the outpouring of support and love we’ve already seen has been staggering to say the least. I, and the rest of the family, are at a complete loss for words,” the post read in part, later adding: “Please continue to keep us in your prayers, send positive thoughts, or anything you feel could help us at this time. This is an amazing community and we couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Bill Dumas, one of the pit masters and sausage makers at Brotherton’s, told KXAN Tuesday that Brotherton is known worldwide for his skills and craftsmanship. But beyond his barbecue talents, Dumas said Brotherton is a cornerstone of the Pflugerville community and is recognized for his kindness.

“John Brotherton is well known worldwide, in barbecue circles, and that’s not an understatement,” Dumas said. “He’s also well known in the Pflugerville community because of his big heart and his giving heart. I cannot tell you the number of times that this man has given generously — barbecue, of his time, of his knowledge, of his passion for this craft.”

Echoing the family’s sentiments, Dumas said he doesn’t want customers to focus on Brotherton’s medical stay. Instead, he wants people to continue doing what they’ve already done for the business: showing up and showing out for some terrific barbecue and company.

“Let’s just keep rocking it. Let’s keeping doing it,” Dumas said. “Because that’s what this establishment is about. It’s about pushing it forward, it’s about paying it forward, and it’s about barbecue, heart, love and soul.”

Those interested in contributing to the GoFundMe can do so online.