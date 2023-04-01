AUSTIN (KXAN) – Pflugerville Police department is still searching for answers in a 2020 murder of a 51-year-old woman.

Sharon Selman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Century Stone Hill South Apartments near Stone Hill Town Center on March 31, 2020. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Friday marked the third anniversary of the incident, but PPD and Selman’s family remain steadfast in finding the person responsible.

PPD is requesting that anyone who recognizes the sketch or has any information related to the case call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov. PPD said all tips will be kept confidential.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to a suspect’s arrest, and Selman’s family has also put together a $25,000 reward.