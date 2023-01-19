Pflugerville petition aims to transfer funds from ESD 2 to City with ultimate goal of city-run ambulance service

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The board for Travis County Emergency Services No. 2, which encompasses the City of Pflugerville, has rejected a petition brought calling for the reallocation of sales tax from the ESD to the City.

According to a news release “The District’s Board of Commissioners, along with advice from legal counsel, have determined the petition is not legally sufficient, it has been rejected, and that no further action will occur with the petition.”

The petition called for transferring a portion of the sales tax dollars that currently go to Travis County Emergency Services District 2 to the city, so the city can use that money to start the process of creating an ambulance service that just covers the city limits of Pflugerville. It would not cost any additional money for taxpayers.

The text of the petition reads:

“This is a petition for ‘The decrease in the rate of the local sales and use tax imposed by Travis County Emergency Services District #2 from 0.5 percent to 0 percent in the City of Pflugerville, and 1.0 percent to 0.5 percent in those areas of the District subject to 1.0 percent taxation.”

Melody Ryan, a spokesperson for the petition’s campaign, said petition-backers are “exploring every legal avenue available to us.”