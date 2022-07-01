TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Members of Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 saved a teenager at Lake Pflugerville Wednesday.

According to the agency, crews were conducting training drills on the lake when they heard a group of people yelling for help.

A team of firefighters, EMTs and paramedics rushed over and helped a bystander pull an unconscious teen from the water.

Crews performed CPR on the teen and took them to the hospital.

The agency says the training drills it was conducting at the time of the rescue were part of annual training to “further prepare for potential drowning-related EMS emergencies.”

KXAN is speaking with one of the crew members who assisted in the rescue later this afternoon. We will update this story once that interview is complete.