PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Mental health and the growing need for mental health services have become a frequent topic of discussion.

Now, in Pflugerville, there’s a new Family Care Center that hopes to primarily serve veterans, according to the healthcare system.

“Family Care Center’s proximity to the needs of Veterans, active-duty military service members, military families and first responders in the area is no accident,” Family Care Center said in a press release. “The founder, Dr. Chuck Weber, is a retired Lieutenant Army Colonel, and he founded the company to continue his efforts as a psychiatrist and bring support to the military community.”

According to a 2022 Metal Health America ranking, Texas is 33rd in the country for mental health care services for adults.

