PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen in Pflugerville.

Rani Kondawar, 38, is described as an Asian woman, about 5′ tall and 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is not available.

Kondawar was last seen at 5:09 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Windy Vane Drive in Pflugerville. She was seen in a red 2017 Honda CRV with the Texas license plate JLT5823.

TCSO says Kondawar’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TCSO at 512-974-0845.