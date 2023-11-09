PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville residents will see an increased utility rate on their October water bills, according to the City of Pflugerville.

“The average residential water customer will see a $23 per month increase and the average wastewater customer will see a $22.50 increase. The overall effect to an average residential water/wastewater customer in the City of Pflugerville is a $45.50 increase to the total monthly bill,” the city said.

According to a release, the new rates support water and wastewater services and infrastructure, the cost of delivering the water, utility operations and maintenance, and improvement projects.

The city said there were several water and wastewater projects underway, which total more than $600 million in capital improvements.

“Studies confirmed that current utility rates would not recover the costs of providing water and wastewater services. These critical water and wastewater projects are required to continue to meet the demand of our growing community,” the city said.

The city said the new rates were aligned with the “rising costs of service and infrastructure to provide the City of Pflugerville residents with quality drinking water and wastewater services.”