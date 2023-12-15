Editor’s note: This video shows KXAN News Today’s top morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, Crossroads Utility Services issued a boil water notice for parts of Pflugerville.

Lakeside WCID 1, Lakeside WCID 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, Lakeside MUD 3 and Kelly Lane WCID 1 and 2 were all affected, according to Crossroads.

A water main break was reported in an 18-inch Manville water line, and due to the break, a loss in system water pressure was reported.

“Due to the prolonged period of low water pressure, the district is issuing a precautionary boil water notice,” Crossroads said.