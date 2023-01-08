PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 25-year-old woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she used her car as a weapon during a crash earlier this week, according to an affidavit for a warrant for her arrest.

Officers responded to the call Tuesday in the 14000 block of Lake Victor Drive in Pflugerville around 6:45 p.m.

According to court documents, the call indicated that a white truck hit a parked black SUV multiple times, then there was an argument between the driver of the truck and the people in the SUV.

The Austin Police Department said the truck was a white GMC Sierra, and the driver, who was the sole occupant at the time of the incident, was identified as Cecilia Rangel-Mata.

A woman, her fiancé, and her 17-month-old child were inside the SUV, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, it appeared to be a road rage incident that culminated in a collision after speaking with the people involved.

KXAN reached out to the attorney representing Rangel-Mata. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

Cecilia Rangel-Mata, 25 Photo: Austin Police Department

While all three told similar stories to APD, Rangel-Mata gave a different account of what happened and changed parts of her story while being interviewed, the affidavit states.

They all told police that a road rage incident led to a collision on Interstate 35, then another near the intersection of Lake Victor Drive and Oatmeal Drive in Pflugerville.

According to the affidavit, the victim let Rangel-Mata merge into the lane in front of her before both vehicles turned left at a light to get onto the Northbound I-35 frontage road.

The victim said she sped up to make it through the light and avoid getting stuck at the red light. After that, according to the affidavit, Rangel-Mata began driving aggressively, including “brake-checking” and tailgating the victim.

The victim tried to pass Rangel-Mata multiple times, but Rangel-Mata blocked her. Eventually, the victim got around Rangel-Mata by passing her on the right shoulder and taking the on-ramp to I-35.

Once on the interstate, the victim saw the truck in her rearview speeding up to catch them, and the truck started “tailgating” the victim. Eventually, the truck got in the lane to the left of the victim and hit the victim’s car, the affidavit said.

Rangel-Mata confirmed that the collision happened but said it was because the victim cut her off.

The victim pulled over, then Rangel-Mata pulled over behind her. According to the affidavit, the victim told police that she was angry about being hit, specifically because her child was in the back seat.

The victim told police she got out of her car, went up to Rangel-Mata’s truck, opened the driver’s door and began yelling at Rangel-Mata, asking what she was doing and telling her there was a child in the car, the affidavit said.

The affidavit states that the argument then turned physical, and Rangel-Mata started pulling the victim’s hair, and the victim started pulling the necklaces Rangel-Mata was wearing. The victim’s fiancé got out of the SUV, pulled the victim away, and they got back in the car and kept driving northbound on I-35.

According to the affidavit, Rangel-Mata kept following the SUV until it exited the interstate, made multiple turns, and ended up on Lake Victor Drive in a neighborhood.

The victim told police she was unfamiliar with the neighborhood and tried to make a U-turn, and while doing so, Rangel-Mata struck the driver door area of the SUV at “a high rate of speed,” the affidavit stated.

After hitting the SUV, the truck reversed and drove forward and hit the SUV again, according to the affidavit. The victim told police she wasn’t able to open her door, and she drove forward onto the front yard of a house to get away from the truck.

According to the affidavit, the victim told responding officers that she thought the driver of the truck was trying to hurt or kill her since the truck was repeatedly ramming into her vehicle on the driver’s side.

Multiple airbags were deployed in the SUV as a result of the truck hitting it, the affidavit stated.

Rangel-Mata told police she believed the crash in the neighborhood was “equally” caused by the SUV turning into her during its U-turn. Her story to police changed when she was asked to re-tell it later, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Rangel-Mata admitted after the collision on I-35, she started following the SUV while calling 911 to report the collision/assault. The 911 call taker told her to stop following and pull over to wait for officers.

“If Rangel-Mata had followed the directions of the 911 call taker, the incident would have ended, and the result would have been a minor collision and a report of an assault,” the affidavit said.

The victim said she left the scene because she wanted to remove the child from any further danger.

A witness testified that he saw the truck hit the SUV in the neighborhood and back up, then hit the SUV again, according to the affidavit.

Cecilia Rangel-Mata is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.