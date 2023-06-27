Editor’s Note: The above video shows KXAN’s previous coverage of the PfISD officer’s arrest.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A terminated Pflugerville Independent School District officer reportedly contacted three middle school students through Snapchat and messaged them inappropriate things, according to affidavits obtained by KXAN.

Court records reveal Estavan “Steve” Soliz, 49, is the former Pflugerville ISD police officer being accused of having “inappropriate interactions with students.” According to affidavits, he was an officer for about 26 years, 14 of those spent with the Pflugerville Police Department.

Soliz was the sole officer stationed at Kelly Lane Middle School, according to the affidavits. He is charged with online solicitation of a minor and tampering with physical evidence, affidavits stated.

KXAN reached out to an attorney representing Soliz. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

“The alleged behavior is not condoned by Pflugerville ISD,” the district spokesperson told KXAN in a statement. “PfISD remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for its students and staff and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement to achieve this objective.”

The records indicated three eighth-grade students, all 13 years old at the time, made outcries to school staff against Soliz.

Arrest affidavits

The first victim spoke with a school counselor on May 9, saying they were being contacted at school and outside of school by “Steve” on Snapchat. The student said he asked if they “had room for friends with benefits,” an affidavit stated. This victim also took photos of the messages using a friend’s phone.

“Victim 1 told the school counselor [they were] afraid something physically sexual was going to happen if [they were] alone with Soliz that day at school,” an affidavit stated.

According to an affidavit, while this first student was making their outcry in the principal’s office, Soliz was caught on school surveillance lurking outside the office, appearing to attempt eavesdropping.

An affidavit said the first victim also expressed concern for her friend, whom they believed Soliz was also contacting through social media. The second victim also outcried to the school staff that Soliz messaged them through social media.

Soliz called the victim “fine” in one of the messages, an affidavit stated. Another message from Soliz asked the victim to make sure the messages were deleted.

The affidavit said a third possible victim told police Soliz brought them another phone after their parents had taken their personal phone away. The victim said Soliz downloaded apps onto the phone and added himself as a friend on a social media app.

The victim said they didn’t want the phone, but Soliz said “he would be sad and it would hurt him if [they] did not accept it,” the affidavit said. The victim said they tried to return the phone three times, but Soliz would make comments that compelled the victim to keep the phone, records showed.

Police found Soliz accessed the social media messaging app used to talk with the victims “over 200 separate times” on the school district’s wireless internet network, the affidavit said.

In an interview, after Soliz had been fired from his role, he told police the term “benefits” used with one of the victims came from a previous conversation with a group of students. Soliz said a student accused him of favoring a group of students over another and that there were “benefits” to being Soliz’s friend, an affidavit stated.

Soliz said the benefits he was referring to “were snacks… and other privileges,” the affidavit said.

Soliz confirmed to police he used the social media account to message students, sent the friends with benefits message and deleted the account once he knew an investigation was underway, the affidavit said.

When police reviewed Soliz’s social media account through a search warrant, the app “had extremely little content in it,” the affidavit said.

The app logs showed Soliz deleted a message. The log showed Soliz deleted six friends from the account around the time the first victim was talking to officials about the incident, an affidavit stated.

Officer history

According to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Soliz has been a licensed peace officer in Texas for more than 26 years. He began as a police officer for the Bayou Vista Police Department, south of Houston, in June 1996. He spent over two years at Bayou Vista, a community that currently has less than 2,000 people located about one mile north of the Galveston Causeway. After Bayou Vista, Soliz worked as a police officer for the city of Hitchcock – another small community south of Houston – beginning in January 1999.

After two years with the Hitchcock Police Department, Soliz moved in 2001 to the Pflugerville Police Department where he worked for 14 years, TCOLE records stated.

TCOLE records showed Soliz was employed at overlapping times with the Pflugerville Police Department, where he served from October 2001 to June 2016, and Pflugerville ISD Police Department, where he served from July 2008 to May 26, 2023.

Soliz received his master peace office certification in 2015 and his “School Based Law Enforcement Officer” certificate in September 2016. He took multiple “school based law enforcement training” courses over the past 12 years. He also took a course called “sexual harassment recognition” in 2017, a course titled “advanced child abuse investigation” in 2015, “child abuse prevention and investigation” in 2014 and “sex offender characteristics” in 2009, according to TCOLE records.

KXAN has requested Soliz’s personnel files from his former departments.