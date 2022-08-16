PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 90-year-old Pflugerville woman who went missing Tuesday was found.
She was reported missing on Tuesday shortly after noon. The PPD said in a tweet at 3:51 p.m. that she had been found.
by: Abigail Jones
Posted:
Updated:
