PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Three high school students face arson charges in connection with a fire that occurred earlier this month at PACE, according to the Pflugerville Independent School District.

The Sept. 13 fire will cost the district about $20,000 to $25,000 for cleanup and repairs of the restroom it damaged, the district told KXAN Thursday.

Angel Aguilar, 18, Jon Marquez, 17, and Payton Green Jr., 17, are the students charged with arson, which is a felony two offense.

The Pflugerville ISD Police Department led the investigation, according to court documents.

Officers responded to an active fire during school hours in the boy’s restroom. There was visible smoke in the hallway, according to court records, and the building had to be evacuated.

The fire was eventually put out using a fire extinguisher, records stated, but students and staff couldn’t get back inside the building for more than an hour because of the smoke.

The three students were identified and captured on surveillance video entering the specific bathroom just before 9 a.m. Court documents said minutes later, the students were seen exiting the bathroom, one with a lighter lanyard around his neck.

About 10 minutes later, another student tries to enter the restroom, only to find smoke billowing out after the door was opened, court records said.

PACE stands for the Pflugerville Academic and Career Education program, which according to court documents, is located in a section of a district building at 700 W. Pecan St.