AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler crash with network and power poles Wednesday night cut Pflugerville ISD’s access to its internet and phone lines, PfISD posted on social media.

PfISD said all campuses have power with lights and air conditioning, and school was expected to continue as normal Thursday.

The district expects the outage for internet and phone lines to continue potentially through Friday, and PfISD Superintendent Douglas Killian said the district planned to send updates to parents Thursday evening.

However, PfISD said no visitors were allowed any campuses, due to the Raptor system being down and cannot run the Raptor background check. Additionally, staff will not be able to return any emails.

Killian said the PfISD Board of Trustees workshop scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The board’s workshop new meeting date and time will be posted on the PfISD website as soon as they are set.