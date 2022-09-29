PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville officials said one person died at the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officials said the driver stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with investigators.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on West Pecan Drive between Foothill Farms Loop and Central Commerce Drive.

Pflugerville officials said first responders attempted life-saving efforts on the pedestrian before transporting them to the hospital.

According to Pflugerville officials, this is the city’s third traffic fatality of the year.