PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Still cleaning up from the ice storm? So are many of your Central Texas neighbors.

More than 55,000 cubic yards of tree limbs and brush debris were picked up in Pflugerville, the city’s winter storm recovery dashboard shows. That includes 72.3 miles of Pflugerville streets services.

Pflugerville residents can check updates on their neighborhood’s brush pickup on the dashboard’s map, including updates on when brush pickup is expected next.

The city said Tuesday that there will be one more opportunity for Pflugerville residents to place their ice storm debris curbside for pickup. The city’s contractor will make one more pass per neighborhood before March 10.

Waste Connections customers can also schedule one free pickup between March 11 and March 31 on the limb pickup website or by calling 512-282-3508, the city said.

However, residents have more opportunities for free disposal through March 25. The drop-off sites are located at:

103 N. Railroad Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

15500 Sun Light Near Way from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays.

The ice storm damaged about 10.5 million trees in Austin — impacting 30% of the city’s total tree canopy coverage, experts with the Texas A&M Forest Service said last week.