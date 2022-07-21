PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — With this record-breaking heat streak, people are looking for good ways to stay cool, and a waterpark in Pflugerville is helping ease the intensity of the recent triple digits by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool.

Typhoon Texas, located at 18500 TX-130 North Service Road, will host the cool-down event at 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Team members [will] dump out wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of ice to combat the sweltering summer heat,” a release from the waterpark said.

The waterpark said two snow machines will be blowing to make guests feel cool. Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” will also make an appearance.

