PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Ka-ching!

The Texas Lottery is reporting a Pflugerville resident recently claimed a $1 million-dollar prize from its $200 Million Cash Explosion scratch ticket game.

Texas Lottery says the resident, which chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Hutto Grocery Store in Hutto.

This was the last of eight $1 million top prizes to be claimed. Texas Lottery says the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.91, including break-even prizes.